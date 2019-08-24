Protest rally held against Indian atrocities in IoK

Pakistan Walmek Samaj, Hyderabad was brought out a rally on Saturday against Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Walmek Samaj, Hyderabad was brought out a rally on Saturday against Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of rally demanded of the world community to take serious notice over the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied territory.

Several workers of Pakistan Walmek Samaj have participated in the rally and condemned human right violations committed by Indian forces in Held Kashmir.

They have demanded of the International community for taking notice of Indian brutalities against innocent and armless people of occupied Kashmir who were forcibly kept confined in their houses since last 20 days.

The participants also chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's on his actions against innocent people of Kashmir.