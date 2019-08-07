Protester dies, scores arrested in IoK lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A protester died after being chased by police and more than 100 persons were arrested during a curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir's main city after the restive region's autonomy was scrapped by India , officials said Wednesday.

The death was confirmed by police after the Indian government passed a presidential decree on Monday stripping the Muslim-majority state of its longstanding semi-autonomous privileges.

Despite a paralysing curfew imposed to head off unrest, sporadic protests have been reported by residents in the main city, Srinagar.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that in one incident a youth being chased by police "jumped into the Jhelum river and died".

The incident happened in Srinagar's old town which has become a hotbed of anti-India protests during the three-decade freedom struggle in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) that has left tens of thousands dead.

A source told AFP that at least six persons have been admitted to hospitals in Srinagar with gunshot wounds and other injuries from protests.

More than 100 persons, included political leaders and activists, have been arrested as part of the lockdown for being a threat to the peace in the Himalayan valley, officials told the Press Trust of India.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, along with regional party leader Sajad Lone, were placed under house arrest at the weekend and then reportedly taken to a guesthouse by authorities.