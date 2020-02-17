UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Demand UN Secy Gen To Visit IOK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

Protesters demand UN Secy Gen to visit IOK

A protest rally was held in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, demanding the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres, to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to observe for himself the worst kind of human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A protest rally was held in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, demanding the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres, to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to observe for himself the worst kind of human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces in the territory.

The Kashmir Media Service reported that the rally was staged in AJK's metropolis on the occasion of the visit by UN Secretary General to Pakistan, the other day. People from all walks of life including civil society members, Kashmiri migrants and youth marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Alamdar Chowk Gharipan and chanted slogans, "Wake Up Wake Up UN Wake up, Go India Go Back, Indian Usurpers leave our Kashmir." The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards with pictures of the victims of Indian atrocities besides slogans asking the UN secretary General to implement the World Body's resolutions on Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Mushtaqul islam said the protest is meant to draw the attention of Ant�nio Guterres towards the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that people in Kashmir are under military siege on the 197th consecutive day and Indian armed forces are committing war crimes there.

The speakers demanded the UN to conduct the promised plebiscite and stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. They also demanded the release of political prisoners and Hurriyat leaders. The protesters also prayed for early recovery of the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Protest World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Civil Society Visit Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From

Recent Stories

Lakki administration commits to masses' relief: As ..

54 seconds ago

Around 150 writers, linguists to participate in la ..

56 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University to hold Tuesday Int' ..

57 seconds ago

Mainly dry, windy weather expected in KP

59 seconds ago

Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit ..

1 minute ago

Six people die, dozens others fall sick due to mys ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.