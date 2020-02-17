Protesters demand UN Secy Gen to visit IOK

A protest rally was held in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, demanding the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres, to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to observe for himself the worst kind of human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A protest rally was held in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, demanding the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres, to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to observe for himself the worst kind of human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces in the territory.

The Kashmir Media Service reported that the rally was staged in AJK's metropolis on the occasion of the visit by UN Secretary General to Pakistan, the other day. People from all walks of life including civil society members, Kashmiri migrants and youth marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Alamdar Chowk Gharipan and chanted slogans, "Wake Up Wake Up UN Wake up, Go India Go Back, Indian Usurpers leave our Kashmir." The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards with pictures of the victims of Indian atrocities besides slogans asking the UN secretary General to implement the World Body's resolutions on Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Mushtaqul islam said the protest is meant to draw the attention of Ant�nio Guterres towards the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that people in Kashmir are under military siege on the 197th consecutive day and Indian armed forces are committing war crimes there.

The speakers demanded the UN to conduct the promised plebiscite and stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. They also demanded the release of political prisoners and Hurriyat leaders. The protesters also prayed for early recovery of the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.