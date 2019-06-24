UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Subjected To Force In Pulwama, Many Injured

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Protesters subjected to force in Pulwama, many injured

Several people were injured when Indian troops used brute force against peaceful protesters in Pulwama town on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Several people were injured when Indian troops used brute force against peaceful protesters in Pulwama town on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , people took to the streets in different areas of Pulwama town, and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters . Several youth sustained injuries in the brutal actions of the troops.

The youth, Showkat Ahmed, Azad Ahmed, Rafi Hassan Mir and Suhail Yousuf Butt, were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian district, yesterday.

Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and Shopian districts, today, against the killing of the youth. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while traffic was off the roads. Hundreds of people visited the residences of the martyred youth to pay tributes to them and express solidarity with their families.

On the other hand, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the Hurriyat leadership had always been in favour of talks to settle the Kashmir dispute. A spokesman of the forum said that the Kashmiris being the most affected party to the Kashmir dispute for the past 72 years naturally wanted its resolution.

Related Topics

India Injured Resolution Business Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Traffic Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

31 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

46 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

46 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.