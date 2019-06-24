Protesters subjected to force in Pulwama, many injured

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Several people were injured when Indian troops used brute force against peaceful protesters in Pulwama town on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , people took to the streets in different areas of Pulwama town, and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters . Several youth sustained injuries in the brutal actions of the troops.

The youth, Showkat Ahmed, Azad Ahmed, Rafi Hassan Mir and Suhail Yousuf Butt, were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian district, yesterday.

Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and Shopian districts, today, against the killing of the youth. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while traffic was off the roads. Hundreds of people visited the residences of the martyred youth to pay tributes to them and express solidarity with their families.

On the other hand, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the Hurriyat leadership had always been in favour of talks to settle the Kashmir dispute. A spokesman of the forum said that the Kashmiris being the most affected party to the Kashmir dispute for the past 72 years naturally wanted its resolution.