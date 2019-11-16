Proud of unflinching support of people, government of Pakistan to Kashmiris struggle: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the government and 220 million people of Pakistan had always extended unflinching and unconditional support to the Kashmiris' just and principled struggle for their right to self determination and the people of the state were proud of it

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the government and 220 million people of Pakistan had always extended unflinching and unconditional support to the Kashmiris' just and principled struggle for their right to self determination and the people of the state were proud of it.

He was addressing his ruling party workers at a ceremony held at the Jammu Kashmir House in Federal capital in connection with the appointment of party worker Shoaib Abid as Vice Chairman of Local Government board of AJK government, according to an official statement issued Saturday evening.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government of Pakistan had raised voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at every available forum for which the people of AJK and occupied Kashmir were thankful.

He informed the workers that AJK share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) increased manifold after 26 years. "The development budget rose from ten billion to 24 billion rupees. People could see visible changes in health, education and infrastructure development," he added.

The AJK prime minister said 13th Amendment in Interim Constitution made state government in financial and administrative affairs autonomous.

Finality of Prophet-hood (PBUH) was made part of constitution through 12th Amendment.

Congratulating the newly appointed Shoaib Abid as Vice Chairman Local Government Board, the premier hoped that he would prove his appointment right through his performance. "Sufficient funds would be provided to the local government institutions, municipal corporations and committees", the PM announced.

Raja Farooq Haider asked workers to make close liaison with public and play active role for solving their problems. "Present government is utilizing all available resources to address the genuine problems of the masses. Revolutionary steps have been taken in three and a half years time and same will be continue for next one and half year. We will present our performance and will return to the government again", premier told workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Shoaib Abid and other were accorded warm welcome by the large number of party workers.

AJK cabinet and legislative assembly members and other senior party leaders attended the function.