Provision Of Healthcare Facilities To Masses Govt’s Top Priority: AJK PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday said that provision of healthcare facilities to the masses at their doorsteps is the top priority of his government
MIRPUR(AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday said that provision of healthcare facilities to the masses at their doorsteps is the top priority of his government.
During a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Athmuqam, located in the mountainous Neelam Valley, the AJK PM spoke to doctors and paramedics about improving medical services in the area.
He highlighted ongoing efforts to address the shortage of physicians and ensure that modern equipment is available at the hospital.
"We will prioritize sending medical staff and equipment to the hospital," he stated, emphasizing the importance of delivering quality treatment to patients.
He also confirmed that funds have been allocated to provide free medications to those in need.
During the visit, the AJK PM inspected various hospital departments and received a detailed briefing from the Medical Superintendent.
He was accompanied by several cabinet members, including Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Ahmad Noor and Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK Govt channels funds to grassroots to improve public services8 hours ago
-
AJK PM announces major development plans for Neelum Valley8 hours ago
-
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects1 day ago
-
Ideology of accession to Pakistan most important spiritual ideology for Kashmiris: AJK PM5 days ago
-
Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..6 days ago
-
5-day national polio-eradication drive begins in AJK8 days ago
-
Govt committed to serve people indiscriminately: AJK PM8 days ago
-
Journalists hold protest against Indian state terrorism unleashed on Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK8 days ago
-
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive10 days ago
-
AJK leaders slam New Delhi's brutal rule on Black Day11 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas launches tree planting campaign12 days ago
-
AJK PM terms lady lawyers' role imperative for establishing rule of law, constitutional supremacy15 days ago