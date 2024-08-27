Provision of healthcare facilities to masses govt’s top priority: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR(AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday said that provision of healthcare facilities to the masses at their doorsteps is the top priority of his government.

During a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Athmuqam, located in the mountainous Neelam Valley, the AJK PM spoke to doctors and paramedics about improving medical services in the area.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to address the shortage of physicians and ensure that modern equipment is available at the hospital.

"We will prioritize sending medical staff and equipment to the hospital," he stated, emphasizing the importance of delivering quality treatment to patients.

He also confirmed that funds have been allocated to provide free medications to those in need.

During the visit, the AJK PM inspected various hospital departments and received a detailed briefing from the Medical Superintendent.

He was accompanied by several cabinet members, including Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Ahmad Noor and Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq.

