Provocative statement of Indian army chief The True Reflection of Hindutva, RSS mindset: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday termed the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat recent provocative statement as true reflection of Hindutva and RSS mindset

In a recent statement, Rawat had said that the situation at the restive Line of Control (LoC) can "escalate any time".

Strongly condemning his irresponsible statement, Farooq Haider said in a statement issued that people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces and ready to respond befittingly to any Indian misadventure from across the LoC.

He said in current scenario such offensive statements and preparations for escalation along LoC by Indian Army Chief appear to be an effort to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Farooq Haider added that Kashmir was the first defence line of Pakistan adding people of AJK were fully prepared to defend the frontiers of motherland.

In case of any Indian misadventure, the war would be on the other-side.

He said that people living forward areas of LoC were brave and courageous.

They have no such fear of war. India even could not fight with them rather engaging the valiant Pak Army.

The prime minister said that fascist Modi government, which was desperate for the Hindu supremacy in the region, needed to understand the fact that one could defeat militants, rebel group or terrorists by the use of force but not a nation that strive for freedom jointly without fear of death. No power on earth can snatch their destination.

He said Indian general's offensive statement of increasing escalation along the LoC had pushed the entire region towards instability.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that points mentioned in the letter of veteran Hurriyat leader and Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gillani are very important for the liberation struggle and assured complete support on the behalf of people and government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.