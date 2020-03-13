UrduPoint.com
PSA Detention Of Farooq Abdullah Repealed In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

PSA detention of Farooq Abdullah repealed in Indian Occupied Kashmir

The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir on Friday repealed the detention of former puppet chief minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir on Friday repealed the detention of former puppet chief minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullah has been under detention since August 5 last year when India repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege.

The NC leader was booked under the PSA on September 15, 2019 under an order issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar.

His PSA detention was extended for a period of 3 months on December 13 and then again for the similar duration on March 11, this year.

