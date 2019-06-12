PSA must be immediately repealed in IOK: Amnesty

The world human rights watchdog Amnesty International has demanded immediate repeal of draconian law, Public Safety Act, in occupied Kashmir saying that the PSA is contributing to inflaming tensions between the occupation authorities and local population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The world human rights watchdog Amnesty International has demanded immediate repeal of draconian law, Public Safety Act, in occupied Kashmir saying that the PSA is contributing to inflaming tensions between the occupation authorities and local population.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Amnesty International in a statement said the Public Safety Act (PSA) circumvents the criminal justice system in Kashmir to undermine accountability, transparency and respect for human.

The human rights watchdog emailed the statement to media outlets and other stakeholders after it was denied permission by the occupation authorities to launch a report titled "Tyranny of a 'lawless law': Detention without charge or trial under the J&K Public Safety Act" in Srinagar, today.

The report analyses the case studies between 2012 and 2018 of 210 detainees who were booked under the PSA, which allows for administrative detention for up to two years in occupied Kashmir.

"The briefing revisits the PSA in the 42nd year of its existence and studies how it continues to facilitate administrative detentions and violate Indian and international human rights laws.

This Act is contributing to inflaming tensions between the state authorities and local populace and must be immediately repealed," said Aakar Patel, Head of Amnesty International India-chapter.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International India-chapter has cancelled its Srinagar event slated for today (June 12, 2019) because the Srinagar district administration has denied them permission, a spokesperson of the human rights watchdog said.

The Amnesty in letters to the newspapers said, "This is to inform you that the event has been cancelled as district administration has denied permission," the single line information was delivered to the newsrooms of Kashmir-based newspapers, which were earlier invited to cover the event.

Media reports said that according to an earlier communication, the Amnesty had invited reporters to cover the event where the watchdog was slated to release its report on Public Safety Act titled "Tyranny of a 'lawless law': Detention without charge or trial under the J&K Public Safety Act".