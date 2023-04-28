UrduPoint.com

PSC Chairman Presents Annual Performance Report To AJK President .

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 11:35 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) : Chairman Public Service Commission (PSC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Air Marshal (retd) Masood Akhtar on Friday presented the Commission's annual performance report to President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

The PSC chairman also briefed, in detail, the AJK President regarding the commission's last year performance, aims, objectives and problems faced by the recruitment agency.

Member Public Service Commission Sardar Mohammad Nawaz Khan was also present on the occasion.

