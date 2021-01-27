PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10

The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has announced to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has announced to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

This was stated by Divisional PST President Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri while addressing and oath taking ceremony at sector office Umair Town here Wednesday.

He said that Kashmiri people had been struggling for independence for the last seven decades, adding thatthe Pakistani nation would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.