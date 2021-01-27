UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PST To Observe Ashra Kashmir From February 1 To 10

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:13 PM

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10

The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has announced to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has announced to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

This was stated by Divisional PST President Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri while addressing and oath taking ceremony at sector office Umair Town here Wednesday.

He said that Kashmiri people had been struggling for independence for the last seven decades, adding thatthe Pakistani nation would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence February Moral From

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

13 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 minute ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 minute ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could M ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Detained 12 IS terro ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.