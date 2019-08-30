UrduPoint.com
PTA Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:13 PM

On the call of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday expressed solidarity the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday expressed solidarity the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), HI (M) extended complete support for the success of Kashmir cause, said a press release.

In this regard, a rally was taken out from PTA Headquarters to "D Chowk". Member Finance, (PTA) Muhammed Naveed; Member Compliance and Enforcement (PTA), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, and all employees of the authority were also present in rally to give a strong message to India and international community that Pakistani nation was united and with the people of IOK in this difficult time.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was also observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour at NACTA Headquarters with great fervor.

All officers and staff were gathered for Kashmir Solidarity Hour standoff in the premises of NACTA building.

Anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played and slogans "Pakistan Zindabaad" and "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" were chanted.

Special prayers were offered for ease in Kashmiri brethren's ordeal and independence of Indian occupied Kashmir.

