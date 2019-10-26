PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Kashmiri people

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT) Friday organized an art exhibition at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT) Friday organized an art exhibition at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

"Pakistanis, across the globe, are standing with our Kashmiri brethren, who are going through turmoil and tough times," said Minister of IT and Telecom, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while speaking at the exhibition titled 'Giving a voice to the voiceless'.

"The exhibition was a way to connect the plight of Kashmiris through art so that people can feel their anguish," he added.

He appealed to both national and international communities to come forward and take notice of sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

President PTCL, Rashid Khan, said, the purpose of today's art exhibition was to create more awareness on the Kashmir issue and also showcase the human rights violation in the occupied valley.

"PTCL, being a national company is ensuring its support for Kashmir cause," he added.

At the exhibition, the works of renowned artists Mansur Rahi, Ghulam Rasul, Hajra Mansur, Mobina Zuberi, Salima Hashimi from their permanent collection at PNCA, along with the latest work of Amna Ismail Pataudi and Erum Naz were displayed.

Their art on Kashmir was appreciated by the audience. The art was thought provoking and depicted the true picture of the situation in Kashmir, along with evoking compassion and empathy in the audience for the Kashmiri people.