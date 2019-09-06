UrduPoint.com
PTI-AJK Aghast Over Continued Curfew And Punitive Clampdown In IOK:

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:13 PM

PTI-AJK aghast over continued curfew and punitive clampdown in IOK:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK chapter on Friday expressed serious concern over the continuous curfew and worst humanitarian crisis looming large on the horizons of the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK chapter on Friday expressed serious concern over the continuous curfew and worst humanitarian crisis looming large on the horizons of the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The concern was voiced during a meeting of the Central Governing Body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which was held at the PTI AJKs headquarters under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary General Raja Musadiq Khan, Vice President Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Additional Secretary General Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy Secretary General Qazi Israel, Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza Ahmed, Deputy Secretary General Chaudhry Maqbool, and Deputy Secretary General Sikandar Baig, Deputy Secretary General Saleem Butt, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Secretary Information Sardar Ershad Mahmud.

While expressing grave concern over the impending crisis in occupied Kashmir the PTI central leadership assured its all-out support to their Kashmiri brethren in IoK who continue to suffer under sever security crackdown and communication blockade since Modi led fascist regime stripped the region of its decades' old autonomous status. Reiterating their commitment to Kashmiris' legitimate cause the participants of the meeting said that at this time of great turmoil PTI would stand firmly with Kashmiris and would never leave them alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar on the occasion briefed the participants on the details of the Independence March held in Mirpur in solidarity with Kashmiris. "Mirpur division workers have been instructed to assemble at Quaid-e-Azam Mirpur Stadium on September 6 at 2 pm, where from the participants of Kashmir solidarity rally will march towards Poona Hari, near the Line of Control, under the leadership of party President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry", a statement issued at the end of meeting said.

It was also decided in the meeting that all the members of the Central Governing Body will participate in the Kashmir solidarity march in Mirpur.

The meeting also reviewed the organizational issues and expressed satisfaction over the performance so far. Speaking on the occassion General Secretary Raja Musadiq Khan said that the list of the office bearers will be released in the next one and a half weeks saying that necessary consultation has been completed in this regard.

Meanwhile, a special committee comprising of Additional General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud has been constituted with a view to establish code of conduct to run the day to day affairs of the party effectively. After the accomplishment of the task the said committee has been asked to submit the report to the party's governing body for final approval.

