PTI-AJK lauds nation for showing solidarity with besieged Kashmiris: Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) AJK-chapter on Saturday appreciated the government and the people of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Hour to express support to the besieged masses in Indian occupied Kashmir besides seeking world community's attention towards the impending humanitarian crisis in the troubled valley, which has been under strict lockdown for past 27 days.

The call for observance of Kashmir Solidarity Hour was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of his government's efforts to sensitize global community about the dangerous situation that had emerged in the region following the BJP government's unilateral decision to revoke article 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution, which guaranteed special status to Indian held part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their overwhelming participation in the solidarity rallies, President PTI-AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary said the historic rallies held across Pakistan and Azad Kashmir amply demonstrated the nation's allegiance and commitment to the cause of Kashmir.

He was of the view that the government and the people of Pakistan had always stood through every thick and thin by their Kashmiri brethren and would continue their all-out support to their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

Barrister Chaudhary also lauded the government of Pakistan and particularly the Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear cut stand on the issue of Kashmir.

Terming Modi led BJP government as a great threat to peace and stability of the region, he said Ghandi's India had totally taken over by the fascist Hindu goons who believe in Hinduvata ideology, which he said was based on racism.

The RSS driven Hindu-supremacist ideology, he said was not only a threat to millions of Kashmiris living in Indian occupied Kashmir but also an existential threat to minorities living within the Indian state.

Referring to the grim situation in Kashmir valley, he said it was high time that the international community must respond to the fast emerging humanitarian crisis in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK welcomed the US State Department spokesperson's statement on ongoing Kashmir crisis.

In a statement the PTI General Secretary Raja Masadiq Khan said the US expressing concern over the events unfolding in the IoK was a sign of growing realization about the impending threats to the lives of common Kashmiris.

He, however, stated that the worsening situation in the held territory demands that the US as a global leader should move beyond the political rhetoric and take necessary action to ward off the looming crisis.

"It is high time that the US should go beyond the statements and work for the safety and security of people of Kashmir who are living in contemporary Nazi-Modi-built extermination camps in the IoK", Khan said.

In a separate statement Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK information Secretary Ershad Mahmud said urgent international assistance was required as an unprecedented humanitarian crisis was looming large over Kashmir Valley.

"The 4-week long curfew; communication blockade; non-payment of public servants' salaries; insufficient access to hospitals, massive militarization and caging of 8-million people (over 56 % of the population of Kashmir Valley) are the horrifying examples of the violations of basic human rights and International Humanitarian Law", Mahmud said, adding the Modi led fascist government had turned Kashmir into serfdom where inhabitants held incommunicado were being oppressed and suppressed without an inkling of accountability.

Terming the situation in the held territory as highly alarming, the PTI's information secretary said it was incumbent upon the world community to take stock of the situation and play its much needed role to mitigate the unending suffering of Kashmiris who he said had offered matchless sacrifice to achieve their inalienable right, the right to self-determination pledged to them by International community.

The world's failure to respond to the impending crisis in the region, he said would have serious implications for the regional peace and security.