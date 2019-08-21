Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK has lauded the government of Pakistan's decision to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over widespread human rights abuses by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK has lauded the government of Pakistan's decision to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over widespread human rights abuses by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

"It is appropriate time to raise Kashmir issue at the all international forums as India deployed tens of thousands of troops to contain public anger, restricting the movement of people and cutting landlines, mobile phones and the internet", the party's Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud said when contacted by APP on Wednesday.

"Over 4000 people have been arrested by the Indian occupational forces from across the occupied state so far", Ershad said quoting reports.

The PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary has termed India's recent actions in Kashmir a beginning of countdown of the 72-year-long occupation. "History tells us that no force can crush people's passion for freedom. In past, occupied aggressors had always failed and given up against peoples' aspirations - the French revolution and India-Pakistan freedom from the British Raj are a few examples", he said.

"Therefore, the dawn of freedom according to peoples' wishes would rise soon", Sultan maintained.