PTI-AJK, MC leadership declare J&K state an indivisible entity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) , The central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir and All Jammu & Kashmir Muslim Conference, on Monday, made it clear that there would neither be any compromise on the territorial integrity of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir nor would be any sort of compromise on the present status of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

These views were expressed by former prime minister and former president of Muslim Conference Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan and General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir, Raja Musadiq Khan during a high level party delegation meeting, which was held at Mujahid Manzil on Monday.

Discussing different dimensions of Kashmir dispute with special reference to the ongoing situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir both the leaders resolved that the political leadership of AJK would continue its all out support to Kashmir cause to seek a solution of the lingering dispute on the basis of universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

The duo maintained that the leadership across the political spectrum in the liberated territory was united on this common agenda. Reiterating their commitment to Kashmir cause, they said, that the people of AJK would never leave their brethren in IoK in the lurch, come what may.

It is worth mentioning here that the meeting was a part of the PTI's initiative intended to devise a joint strategy, in consultation with leaders of other political parties, to fill the political void caused by the prolonged detention of pro-freedom leaders in IoK besides highlighting the ongoing freedom struggle at international level.

Expressing concern over the fast deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir they said that the Kashmiris had rewritten the history of resistance with their blood.

"The dark night of slavery is to end and the day is not far when Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian subjugation", they added.

Regarding the messy situation in the held territory both leaders agreed that in view of the Kashmir situation, there should be consultative sessions between the political leadership of Azad Kashmir and the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference on regular basis to devise a joint mechanism to sensitize international community about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan on the occasion said his party (Muslim Conference) was ready for unconditional cooperation with the PTI for the sake of freedom movement of Kashmir. Raja Musadiq Khan also appreciated the Muslim Conference and its leadership for waging a historic struggle for the rights of the people of the state.

He said PTI was consulting with the leadership of other parties with a view to build a national consensus on the Kashmiris' inalienable right the right to self determination and the unity of Kashmir. "It is high time that all political parties should rise the occasion and discharge their obligations vis-vis the freedom of the Indian occupied Kashmir", Khan said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the self-determination of Kashmiris on global level. "Since the pro-freedom political leadership in the occupied Kashmir is languishing in jails and detention centers it is now the sole responsibility of the Kashmiri leadership over here to hold the flag of freedom high and move forward", the PTI leader said.

Pertinently, the meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary General of the PTI Sardar Murtaza Ali, Qazi Israel, Colonel (R) Zamir whereas the party's Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud was also present on the occasion.

On behalf of the Muslim Conference the meeting was attended by the party secretary general Ms. Mahar-un-Nisa, Member Legislative Assembly Sardar Saghir Chaghaty and Sardar Usman Ali.