PTI-AJK Mirpur by-polls to mark the beginning of a change in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) ; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has expressed hope that the scheduled Nov. 24 bye-election in Mirpur (city constituency LA-3 will prove to be the beginning of a change, social justice and elimination of corruption in the liberated territory.

The PTI leadership made these assertions at the party's Central Governing Body meeting on Friday.

Chaired by the Party President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary the meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar, General Secretary Raja Mussadiq Khan, Additional General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy General Secretary Qazi Israel, Deputy General Secretary Ch. Maqbool, Deputy General Secretary Sikandar Baig, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud.

The meeting strongly condemned the Indian shelling on the Line of Control. The participants of the meeting expressed their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the relatives of three civilians who were martyred as a result of Indian firing.

Speaking on the occasion the President PTI-AJK Barrister Chaudhary said India could not suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle or weaken their resolve by resorting to oppressive means and killing innocent civilians.

He said it was high time that the Indian Government led by Narendra Modi must shun its jingoism and adopt a realistic policy to settle the long-pending dispute peacefully.

Appreciating the United States (US) House of Representatives Human Rights Subcommittee meeting to be held next Monday, he said the meeting would be instrumental in exposing India's cruel face before the world.

He hoped, "an international tribunal will soon be set up against India, which will hold the Indian army accountable for the crimes they had committed against Kashmiris".

The PTI huddle while expressing its serious concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir said, "Instead of holding long marches, it was time that all political forces across the country should get united and express complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir".

Regarding holding long marches or sit-ins in the country they said, it would divert attention away from Kashmir. Referring to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's call for holding a long march on 27 October, the PTI leadership said, "It is quite astonishing to see that the JUI-Chief is holding a long march on the day, which is celebrated by Kashmiris as black day".

The Governing Body meeting also discussed the organizational matters and stressed the need for stern action against elements who were pursuing a malicious agenda to create chaos and confusion with the party's rank and file.

Expressing his trust and full faith on the party's Governing Body, Barrister Sultan expressed the hope that the PTI will form government in next elections.

Senior Vice-President Zafar Anwar made it clear that PTI never accepted any solution of Kashmir that would harm the territorial integrity and unity of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PTI General Secretary Raja Musadiq Khan said the senior leadership of the party would play a vital role in the by-election of Mirpur.

With the help of the Federal Government, he said PTI would continue to help out victims of the earthquake. "Quake survivors' problems and sufferings will not be ignored during the election campaign", he added.

Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud completely dismissed the rumours about the dissolution of the incumbent party structure in Azad Kashmir. "The existing organizational structure of PTI will continue as it is and there will be no change whatsoever", Mahmud said adding that the PTI supporters and activists should carry forward their political and social activities without paying any heed torumour-mongering.