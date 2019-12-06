UrduPoint.com
PTI-AJ&K Outrageous Over Removal Of Kashmiri WhatsApp Accounts

Fri 06th December 2019 | 03:01 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) - Party's Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Azad Jammu Kashmir, Friday strongly condemned the decision of Facebook administration to suspend the accounts on messaging service WhatsApp used by the besieged Kashmiri people in Indian-held Jammu Kashmir.

While condemning the action, Ershad Mahmud said in a press statement on Friday that the step has completely compromised the credentials of the Facebook administration which incidentally claims to be a flag bearer of freedom of speech and protection of human rights across the globe.

"Facebook administration should immediately restore the user accounts of Kashmiris and instead launch a vigorous campaign to pressurize Indian authorities to lift four-month long internet shutdown, turning the area into a living hell for over eight million people", Ershad demanded.

He also reminded that access to the internet and other communication sources is now taken as one of the basic rights of people the world over and no one can be allowed to deprive the Kashmiris of it also.

The PTI AJK leader also impressed upon the United Nations and other human rights watchdogs to force Facebook administration to restore the user accounts of Kashmiri people and desist from lending support to inhumane measures of India in Kashmir.

