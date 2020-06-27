UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI-AJ&K Thanks World Community For Support On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

PTI-AJ&K thanks world community for support on Kashmir

Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Raja Mansoor Khan Saturday applauded US Presidential candidate Joe Biden,s demand for restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group,s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ): Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Raja Mansoor Khan Saturday applauded US Presidential candidate Joe Biden,s demand for restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group,s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level.

In a statement issued on Saturday Khan expressed gratitude for the US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's demand for restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level wherein the Contact Group reaffirmed its support for the people of Indian-occupied-Kashmir and also called upon India to end the inhumane treatment, restrictions on people movement and condemned the worsening Human Rights condition since her illegal Occupation and particularly unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The PTI leader appreciated the fact that OIC has always been supporting the people of Kashmir and exhibited its concerns over the Humanitarian crises in IOK. OIC has yet again issued a strong statement demanding that India should revoke its unilateral and illegal actions and allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination through an UN-supervised plebiscite with endorsement of the Kashmiri leadership's stance.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was formed in 1994 to coordinate OIC policy on the Kashmir dispute and has Turkey, Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as its five members.

While welcoming the demand of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir to halt the Human Rights violation in IOK, Raja Mansoor Khan has said that sustained involvement of OIC in the Kashmir issue reflected the growing realization about the dire humanitarian crisis in IOK at an international level.

He further said that the Indian brutalities, restrictions and mass murder could not weaken the will of Kashmiri people to get their freedom. Instead, it strengthened their freedom movement and resolves to resist.

Raja Mansoor Khan believes that Indian atrocities cannot obliterate Kashmiri nor can make them surrender by restricting them through curfew and denying them access to internet which is a fundamental human right in today's world. The OIC's emphasis on the paramount importance of Kashmir problem for whole Muslim Ummah is a significant development, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Internet World Turkey Jammu Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia Niger Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Nor ..

31 minutes ago

Taliban reject claims Russia aided fighters in att ..

34 minutes ago

No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in ..

34 minutes ago

Function organized to launch tiger force

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.