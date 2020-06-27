PTI-AJ&K thanks world community for support on Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ): Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Raja Mansoor Khan Saturday applauded US Presidential candidate Joe Biden,s demand for restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group,s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level.

In a statement issued on Saturday Khan expressed gratitude for the US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's demand for restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level wherein the Contact Group reaffirmed its support for the people of Indian-occupied-Kashmir and also called upon India to end the inhumane treatment, restrictions on people movement and condemned the worsening Human Rights condition since her illegal Occupation and particularly unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The PTI leader appreciated the fact that OIC has always been supporting the people of Kashmir and exhibited its concerns over the Humanitarian crises in IOK. OIC has yet again issued a strong statement demanding that India should revoke its unilateral and illegal actions and allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination through an UN-supervised plebiscite with endorsement of the Kashmiri leadership's stance.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was formed in 1994 to coordinate OIC policy on the Kashmir dispute and has Turkey, Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as its five members.

While welcoming the demand of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir to halt the Human Rights violation in IOK, Raja Mansoor Khan has said that sustained involvement of OIC in the Kashmir issue reflected the growing realization about the dire humanitarian crisis in IOK at an international level.

He further said that the Indian brutalities, restrictions and mass murder could not weaken the will of Kashmiri people to get their freedom. Instead, it strengthened their freedom movement and resolves to resist.

Raja Mansoor Khan believes that Indian atrocities cannot obliterate Kashmiri nor can make them surrender by restricting them through curfew and denying them access to internet which is a fundamental human right in today's world. The OIC's emphasis on the paramount importance of Kashmir problem for whole Muslim Ummah is a significant development, he maintained.