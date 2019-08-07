(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir Wednesday announced to stage a mass protest in Islamabad on Friday against Indian move of revoking the special status of internationally-recognized disputed Jammu Kashmir state and to express solidarity with the people of occupied territory.

Decision to the effect was taken at a meeting of the party in the Federal capital the other day its President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the chair, PTI AJK Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud told APP on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended among others by senior vice president Zafar Anwar, secretary general Raja Musadiq Khan, additional secretary general Raja Mansoor Khan, deputy secretary general Qazi Israel, and Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and others.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chudhary on the occasion urged the Kashmiri diaspora Community settled in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, and the United States to stage protest rallies against India in their respective countries.

The PTI AJK chapter termed the Indian move of scraping articles 370 and 35A of its constitution that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a flagrant violation of the UN charter.

Highlighting the dangerous implications of the move, the meeting noted that the decision was a part of the India's sinister design to convert a Muslim majority state into a minority.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the PTI leadership reiterated its resolve to raise the issue at all regional and international forums. They observed that New Delhi could not change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to expedient amendment of the Indian constitution.

Referring to the OHCHR report, they said, "The world is gradually acknowledging the ground realities in Kashmir and not a single country supports India's baseless and concocted narrative on the issue". The OHCHR also acknowledged Kashmiris' inalienable right the right to self-determination.

Barrister Chudhary said the PTI believed in peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. He appealed to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take notice of the widespread violence and rampant human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

"It is incumbent upon the UN secretary general to take stock of rights violations in Kashmir in the light of OHCHR report and constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate the same," he said.

As far as the Indian decision to change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir was concerned, he said, the historic resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1951 and 1957 clearly stated that no party whatsoever could change the status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally on its own.