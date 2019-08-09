The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday held a protest rally here at D-Chowk against Indian move to scrap the special status of held Kashmir by amending Article 370 of its constitution and amassing troops in the valley for Israel styled genocide of Kashmiris and mass scale population transfers

The rally led by PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee was attended by party leaders, including former Azad Jammu & Kashmir prime minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, Central Additional Secretary General Dr Abul Hasan, Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad and PTI Islamabad president, besides a large number of workers, attended the rally.

Addressing the participants, Saifullah Khan Nyazee said India had sown the seeds of anarchism in South Asia by scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir.

He said the Modi government had tried to annex the Jammu and Kashmir through use of force. Narendra Modi had done whatever he wanted to do and now it was Pakistan's turn to take action which would be disastrous for India, he added.

Nyazee said India had started an unending conflict in the region. The Kashmir dispute, which had already consumed 70 years, would further escalate to new high, he added.

Other speakers urged the United Nations to take notice of abrogation of Article 370 and massive troops deployment in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The participants were carrying placards and chanting slogans against India for ending the special status of IoK.