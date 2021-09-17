PTI leader lashes against India for rights abuses in IIOJK

Central Deputy Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (Welfare Wing) and illustrious Kashmiri rights activist and Basharat Saleem here on Friday strongly denounced India for continual and increased human rights violations by its occupational forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) Central Deputy Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (Welfare Wing) and illustrious Kashmiri rights activist and Basharat Saleem here on Friday strongly denounced India for continual and increased human rights violations by its occupational forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to reporters here he said "peace and freedom-loving International community, besides the world forums, especially the United Nations, must take immediate notice of the increasingly aggressive posture of New Delhi in the region", the Kashmiri peace and rights activists urged.

"The frequent violation of human rights abuses in internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State is reflective of the aggressive posture of India in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir to divert the attention of the world from the agony the innocent people of the IIOJK who are suffering at the hands of the Indian brutal forces for their struggle for the liberation of their motherland from India's forced and illegal rule'', Basharat said Referring to the fast deteriorating situation in IIOJK following the increased Indian oppression to suppress Kashmiri's struggle for freedom Basharat said that massacres, killings, blinding, maiming, forced disappearances, fake encounters and molestation of women are common occurrences.

India, he pointed out, is stealing the land of the Kashmiris and settling millions of non-state Hindus.

He said that in the past few months over 2.2 million settlers have been brought into the occupied territory and granted domiciles under the Indian government's fascist and extremist policy of settler colonialism, he underlined.

The PTI leader while demanding early peaceful settlement of Kashmir under the spirit of the UN resolutions said ''India gets away with massacres and genocide under the pretext of fighting terrorism".

''Jammu Kashmir people are simply struggling peacefully for their freedom and liberation from the Indian oppression and much prolonged unlawful occupation", Basharat Saleem concluded.