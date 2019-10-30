(@imziishan)

While expressing his serious concern over the unprovoked shelling on LoC by Indian forces, the General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir, Raja Musadiq Khan Wednesday urged the international community to take effective notice of India's aggression on civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to APP here, the PTI leader said that on one hand Indian occupation forces had unleashed reign of terror in occupied Kashmir while on the other the unbridled Indian forces have been targeting civilian population on this side of line of control. Terming Indian belligerence as a threat to peace and security in the region, Raja Musadiq Khan said that it was high time that the world community should play its much needed role to deescalate tensions on the LoC besides holding the government of India accountable for the war crimes its forces have been committing against defenseless and unarmed civilians across the ceasefire line.

Hailing the Pakistan Armed forces for their befitting response to ceasefire violations by the Indian forces he said that a matching response by Pakistan army in Neelum valley has forced the enemy to lick its wounds.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the people living in the villages adjacent to the LoC Khan said that the people of Neelum valley had made unforgettable sacrifices in the defense of their homeland.

Criticizing the incumbent AJK government he said, "On one hand, the people of Neelum are facing severe hardships while on the other government has miserably failed to address their sufferings".

He said that despite the huge grant from the Federal government, the AJK government has not been able to construct bankers for the protection of civilian population in the area.

In view of the huge losses caused by Indian shelling, the PTI leader said that there was a need that government should provide essential food commodities to the people on subsidized rates.