PTI-led AJK Govt. To Take All Possible Steps To Solve Issues Of NJP : Qayyum Niazi

Thu 16th December 2021

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said his PTI-led Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK) government is determined to come up to the expectations of the people and will not do anything that is not in the interest of the state

He expressed these views at the floor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly which met in the State metropolis late Wednesday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Khan has said that the government would take all possible steps to solve the problems arising from the Neelum Jhelum project.

He said that he was always against political affiliation based recruitments in the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell and wants to give the status of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell to the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission to include intellectuals, political leaders and Hurriyet leaders in the Kashmir liberation cell.

The Leader of the House said that Kashmir Centers would also be made functional in Sialkot and other places.

Steps are being taken with the Punjab government to get the Kashmir Center property in Lahore relinquished.

The Prime Minister said that we have continued the plans of the previous government and work is underway on Shah Sultan Bridge and CMH flyover in Muzaffarabad city.

