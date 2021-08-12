PTI led govt to address problems of common man with missionary zeal: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said that the PTI led government came into power in AJK with prime focus to serve the masses and to address their problems with missionary zeal

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said that the PTI led government came into power in AJK with prime focus to serve the masses and to address their problems with missionary zeal.

Addressing a high level meeting of Azad Jammu Kashmir Food Department in the Federal metropolis on Thursday, he said that all resources would be utilized to provide basic amenities to the people in accordance with the vision of the party's Supremo and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister directed the officials of the food department to ensure the provision of flour to meet people's requirements.

He said steps would be taken to provide health and education facilities to the people on priority basis along with ensuring the sufficient supply of food items.

He said funds would be provided to the department to meet the demands of food items owing to the needs of the local population.