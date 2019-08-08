UrduPoint.com
PTI To Stage Protest March In Islamabad On Aug. 9 To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:26 PM

PTI to stage protest march in Islamabad on Aug. 9 to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will stage a protest march in Islamabad on August 9 (Friday) against the recent Indian move of revoking the special status of disputed Jammu Kashmir state besides to express solidarity with the people of the occupied state, the party sources said

Central Secretary Information PTI AJK Chapter Ershad Mahmud told APP on Thursday that the party's central leader Saif Ullah Niazi and senior Kashmiri leadership will lead a rally to be taken out from D-Chowk after Jumma prayer.

The PTI has appealed to the people to participate in the march with their families and friends irrespective of the political and party affiliations to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in these hours of trial.

Ershad said that Rawalpindi-Islamabad based Kashmiris have particularly been invited to participate in the march with AJK flag to reiterate full solidarity with the IOK people.

