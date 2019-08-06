UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Workers Stage Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

PTI workers stage Kashmir solidarity rally

Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here on Tuesday staged a rally to condemn India for revoking special status of held Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here on Tuesday staged a rally to condemn India for revoking special status of held Kashmir.

The rally was led by Noor Hussain Dehr, the brother of MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiri people.

Talking to the media, Noor Hussain Dehr said the whole nation was united against the Indian designs and aggression. He stated that leadership of all political parties were also united on the issue of Kashmir. He stated the PTI had a clear stance on 'Two Nation Theory'.

Recently, a past ruler of held Kashmir had also admitted that they should had supported two nation theory on occasion of partition.

Noor Hussain assured of unflinching support to the government in its efforts to help Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Media All Government Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Modi govt started dangerous game: Governor

50 seconds ago

18 Bahauddin Zakariya University officers promoted ..

52 seconds ago

Indian Parliament Votes to Revoke Kashmir's Specia ..

54 seconds ago

5,000 saplings planted in colleges in one day

55 seconds ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment regional officers di ..

8 minutes ago

PEMRA imposes Rs 1 Million fine on Geo TV

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.