PTI workers stage Kashmir solidarity rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) workers here on Tuesday staged a rally to condemn India for revoking special status of held Kashmir.

The rally was led by Noor Hussain Dehr, the brother of MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiri people.

Talking to the media, Noor Hussain Dehr said the whole nation was united against the Indian designs and aggression. He stated that leadership of all political parties were also united on the issue of Kashmir. He stated the PTI had a clear stance on 'Two Nation Theory'.

Recently, a past ruler of held Kashmir had also admitted that they should had supported two nation theory on occasion of partition.

Noor Hussain assured of unflinching support to the government in its efforts to help Kashmiri people.