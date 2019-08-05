UrduPoint.com
PUC Urges UNO, OIC To Stop Indian Atrocities In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:58 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Wafaqul Madaris Wa Masajid (WMM) Sunday condemned the cluster bombing and state terrorism of Indian forces against civilians in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), urging the UNO and the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to take notice and stop these aggressions

Addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club, PUC and WMM President Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and representatives of various schools of thought also announced to observe August 09 as Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country.

Moulana Asadullah Farooq, Syed Ziaullah Shah, Father Nadeem Fransis, Father Shah Meraj, Aslam Qadri, Moulana Ehsan Ahmed and Moulana Ehsan Ahmed and others were also present.

They expressed sorrow and grief over martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris and they extended sympathies to martyrs' families and said that the Indian army had spilled blood of the innocent Kashmiris.

PUC leaders said that India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris with state terrorism, adding that the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their right to self-determination.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that the silence of the international community on the issue was unjustified and the UNO should play its role to bring an end to Indian atrocities in the Valley, he added.

They said that Kashmiris should be given their right at the earliest adding that Pakistanis would ever continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. They said that use of cluster bombs on civilian population along the Line of Control was a barbaric act of Narendra Modi government. They said that India had committed human rights' violation by using cluster bombs.

