Punjab Auqaf organization stages Kashmir solidarity rally

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Auqaf Organization Lahore on Friday staged a rally to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and create awareness about dengue larva preventions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Auqaf Organization Lahore on Friday staged a rally to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and create awareness about dengue larva preventions.

Additional Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Muhammad Athar Masood led the rally which started from Aiwain-i-Auqaf to GPO Chaowk.

Ulema and employees of Auqaf participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian forces' brutalities.

Pamphlets of protective measures of dengue distributed among the masses at GPO chowk.