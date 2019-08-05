UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:53 PM

Punjab University expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Punjab University on Monday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the change of status of disputed territory by India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab University on Monday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the change of status of disputed territory by India.

In this regard, a meeting of teachers, employees and students was held at Al Raazi Hall presided over by the PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed. Pro VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, heads of various departments, employees and teachers participated in the meeting.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to USA had created panic in India and Indian government was much worried over Pakistan's ongoing successful diplomatic efforts over Kashmir issue.

He said that Pakistanis wanted to tell India and international community that they were united on Kashmir issue.

He said that PU teachers, employees and students would highlight Kashmir issue at every forum.

He said that Indian forces were ruthlessly using cluster bombs on civilians and international community should immediately take serious notice of human rights violations in the occupied area.

He said that good relations could not be established with India unless Kashmir issue was resolved.

PU ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that PU teachers expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. This was the message of Pakistan that we all were one on Kashmir issue, he added.

Addressing the meeting, senior teachers including Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Dr Amanullah and others condemned India on usurping the rights of Kashmiris.

They said the Kashmir issue must be resolved in the light of the resolution passed in the United Nations.

They said, "We must immediately enhance our diplomatic efforts and utilize social media to mobilize international community for resolution of Kashmir issue." In the meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed condemning change in status of Held Kashmir and Indian atrocities. The resolution also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Later, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed led a rally from Undergraduate Block to VC office in which teachers, employees and students participated. The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir and chanted slogans against India brutalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Punjab Social Media Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

US stocks open lower on US-China trade war fears, ..

38 seconds ago

Escalating LOC tension harms citizens on both side ..

5 minutes ago

Intermediate Science books can now be accessed via ..

11 minutes ago

Realme Continues to “Dare to Leap” with Worldw ..

11 minutes ago

Alhamra theatre festival concludes

3 minutes ago

Iran seals military deal with Russia

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.