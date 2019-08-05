Punjab University expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Punjab University on Monday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the change of status of disputed territory by India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab University on Monday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the change of status of disputed territory by India

In this regard, a meeting of teachers, employees and students was held at Al Raazi Hall presided over by the PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed. Pro VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, heads of various departments, employees and teachers participated in the meeting.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to USA had created panic in India and Indian government was much worried over Pakistan's ongoing successful diplomatic efforts over Kashmir issue.

He said that Pakistanis wanted to tell India and international community that they were united on Kashmir issue.

He said that PU teachers, employees and students would highlight Kashmir issue at every forum.

He said that Indian forces were ruthlessly using cluster bombs on civilians and international community should immediately take serious notice of human rights violations in the occupied area.

He said that good relations could not be established with India unless Kashmir issue was resolved.

PU ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that PU teachers expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. This was the message of Pakistan that we all were one on Kashmir issue, he added.

Addressing the meeting, senior teachers including Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Dr Amanullah and others condemned India on usurping the rights of Kashmiris.

They said the Kashmir issue must be resolved in the light of the resolution passed in the United Nations.

They said, "We must immediately enhance our diplomatic efforts and utilize social media to mobilize international community for resolution of Kashmir issue." In the meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed condemning change in status of Held Kashmir and Indian atrocities. The resolution also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Later, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed led a rally from Undergraduate Block to VC office in which teachers, employees and students participated. The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir and chanted slogans against India brutalities.