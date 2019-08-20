Punjab University To Hold Kashmir Conference Aug 21
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:52 PM
A day-long National Conference on Kashmir dispute will be held at the committee room of Pakistan Study Centre of the Punjab University on Wednesday
According to a press release issued here Tuesday, the National Conference on Kashmir is being held by Pakistan Study Centre in collaboration with Centre for South Asian Studies PU.
PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, renowned analyst Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Professor Dr Adnan Sarwar from NUML, Director National Institute of Historical & Cultural Research, Islamabad Dr Sajid Mahmood Awan, Director Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, Jamshooro Dr Shuja Ahmad Mahesar and others will speak on the occasion.