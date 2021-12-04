UrduPoint.com

PWDs Stage Demos In IIOJK, Reiterate Demands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:06 PM

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) have staged protest demonstrations in Jammu and Srinagar against the authorities for not considering their genuine demands despite giving assurances

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Persons with disabilities (PWDs) have staged protest demonstrations in Jammu and Srinagar against the authorities for not considering their genuine demands despite giving assurances.

Scores of PWDs assembled under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) and J&K Handicapped Welfare Association (JKHWA) outside Press Club in Jammu, demanding an increase in their monthly pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000, conducting special recruitment drive for them, providing low interest loans to them, etc, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The demonstration was held in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed on yesterday.

The specially abled persons marked the day as a Black Day in Jammu and Srinagar.

The JKHWA president Ajay Kumar Sharma put forth demands including implementation of Disabilities Act 2016 and appointment of Disability Commission of Persons with Disabilities. Other demands highlighted by him include setting up rehabilitation centres in each district headquarters of CRC loans, 50 percent concession in the electricity fee charges, free medical aid and establishment of handicapped advisory boards in the territory.

In Srinagar, physically challenged persons under the banner of JKHA staged protest at Press Enclave and reiterated their demands.

They raised slogans in support of their demands. The protesting people appealed to the authorities to address their genuine demands without any further delay. They said if their demands are not redressed, they will protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on the eve of India's Republic Day, the 26th January.

The JKHA President, Abdul Rashid Butt, talking to reporters said, every day, new laws are being made for the physically challenged people all over the world and a lot of work is done for their welfare but IIOJK, the opposite is happening. Over the past few years, the authorities have failed to implement any welfare measures on the ground level, he added.

Members of deaf and dumb association staged a protest in Srinagar to express resentment against the alleged failure of the authorities to provide them with the basic facilities required for survival. Carrying placards, the deaf and dumb young boys and girls appeared at Press Enclave in Srinagar and staged a silent protest. A female who spoke on their behalf told reporters that there is only one school for these poor souls in Kashmir and they have been deprived of all the facilities. "They are not given any preferences in jobs, nor are they eligible to even get a driving license," she said.

