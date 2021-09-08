Qayyum for making AJK development oriented, prosperous state

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday reiterated his government's resolve of making AJK a development oriented and prosperous state under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 07 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday reiterated his government's resolve of making AJK a development oriented and prosperous state under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Governor Ch.Muhammad Sarwar during his visit to the provincial capital on Tuesday, said an AJK government handout issued here.

The AJK prime minister said that India would not be able to crush the freedom movement of Kashmiri people with the use of military force and they would ultimately get their liberation from Indian clutches. He condemned the illegal Indian occupation forces' inhuman role in connection with the handling of the mortal remains of the iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani.

Punjab Governor Ch.Muhammad Sarwar said that durable and lasting peace between India and Pakistan could not be established unless and until Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their fundamental right to self determination. He said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of Kashmiri people has been projecting the Kashmir issue at international level in its true perspective.

The AJK prime minister and the Punjab governor stressed the need for immediate settlement of the Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region. The Punjab governor assured his full cooperation to the AJK government for the implementation of various socio economic development programmes including the provision of health facilities to the people and promotion of Tourism in the state.

He said India has unleashed the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to suppress the freedom movement with the use of military forces but have failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK prime minister visited the Mazar of Dr Allama Iqbal and offered Fateha.