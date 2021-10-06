Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday commended the diplomatic efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level

MIRPUR AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Oct, 2021 ) Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday commended the diplomatic efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during his meeting with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Federal metropolis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir congratulated the Foreign Minister on his successful visit to the United States and appreciated his struggle for effectively projecting the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister said it was due to the successful foreign policy of the government of Pakistan the long standing Kashmir issue has been effectively highlighted at international level. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir thanked the Foreign Minister for his efforts in exposing Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

He apprised him of the future course of action and development strategy being launched by the government of Azad Kashmir for the socio economic development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we are committed to continue the political, diplomatic and moral support of the Kashmiris people in attaining their fundamental right to self determination. He said the Pakistan government is standby with Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self- determination.

He said Pakistan has presented documentary evidence about the Indian forces' repressions on Kashmiri people and in this regard the dossier has been presented to the world. Parliamentary Secretary Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi and Central Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tauseef Abbasi were also present on the occasion. Ends/app/ahr