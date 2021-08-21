UrduPoint.com

Qayyum Lauds Vibrant Role Of Kashmiri Expats For Raising Kashmir Cause At Diplomatic Front

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Qayyum lauds vibrant role of Kashmiri expats for raising Kashmir cause at diplomatic front

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appreciated the vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international front

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appreciated the vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international front.

He was talking to a delegation of overseas Kashmiris who met him led by the Secretary of the All parties Kashmir group in the British parliament lord Qurban Hussain in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

He said overseas Kashmiri have been playing a significant role for projecting Kashmir issue abroad and the government would support them for resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute. He said the present government would project the Kashmir issue at every international forum effectively in accordance with vision of PM Imran Khan.

He said new welfare projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir would be started with the support of federal government and added that Azad Kashmir would be turned into a real base camp of liberation movement.

He said special efforts will be made with the cooperation of Punjab and KPK governments for the improvement of roads leading to KPK and Punjab to provide better travelling facilities to the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion Lord Qurban Hussain said, the overseas Kashmiris were the vanguard of the Kashmir liberation struggle and will continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level with full determination .

Meanwhile a delegation of the welfare council of overseas Kashmiri belonging to Britain and Europe also called on the AJK Prime Minister and briefed him about the issues of the overseas Kashmiri. They invited the Prime Minister to participate in the overseas Pakistani welfare council conference being held next month in London.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Europe Parliament London Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Three drowned in lake Chikar Town

Three drowned in lake Chikar Town

2 minutes ago
 BoG meeting approves annual budget of ETEA for yea ..

BoG meeting approves annual budget of ETEA for year 2021-22

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Says New Sanctions Show US Unwilling to Bui ..

Moscow Says New Sanctions Show US Unwilling to Build Partner Relations

6 minutes ago
 Western media fans anti-Pakistan propaganda to cov ..

Western media fans anti-Pakistan propaganda to cover up Afghan govt's ineptitude ..

6 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Balochistan directs complete inves ..

Chief Secretary Balochistan directs complete investigation, fact finding report ..

6 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Approves Sputnik V, Chinese Vaccine for ..

Uzbekistan Approves Sputnik V, Chinese Vaccine for Domestic Production

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.