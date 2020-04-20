In Indian Occupied Kashmir, hundreds of families are receiving relief and other help from Khair-e-Aam Trust led by Qazi Yasir of Ummat-e-Islami in Islamabad district in the wake of the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, hundreds of families are receiving relief and other help from Khair-e-Aam Trust led by Qazi Yasir of Ummat-e-Islami in Islamabad district in the wake of the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 virus.

Kashmir valley has now been under coronavirus lockdown for over a month. Several Kashmiris have complained of shortage of essential commodities and medicines, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A statement issued by the Trust in Srinagar said, "Amid this lockdown, the Khair-e-Aam Trust has again come to people's rescue. For last one month, over 1437 families based in South and Central Kashmir have received food packets from the trust. To help the healthcare workers and journalists, the Trust has also distributed more than 500 face-shields and masks. Over 200 patients have been given emergency medicines as they are unable to afford care in these times.

" The trust was founded in late 1980s by Dr. Qazi Nisar, and is now led by his son Qazi Yasir, who is also Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami Jammu, a socio-political organization. Yasir was in jail for past 18 months and was released recently after the court quashed his draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

"This general welfare trust supports at least 30 widows continuously. We have been distributing medicines to patients every year. Ration is being provided to more than 50 families every month. We also set up a helpline for people living outside the region, if they need us to help someone here," said Qazi Umair, who manages the relief work led by the Trust.

The Trust has also launched an exclusive helpline � three phone numbers, for women. More than 50 women have so far been helped out, the statement added.