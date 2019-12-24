Quaid-e-Azam liberates the Muslims of Sub-continent by establishing Pakistan: Masood Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after hectic democratic and lawful struggle against the British empire and Hindu leadership of Indian National congress liberated the Muslims of Sub-continent by establishing a separate homeland

Quaid made the dream true envisage by the great philosopher and poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal who had given the concept of Pakistan when addressing at AIlabad in 1932.

The AJK President said in his message on the 144 birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah issued here.

Masood observed that it was the dynamic leadership and legacy of Quaid-e-Azam who was well aware of the political dodges of English Empire and the cunning Hindu Congress leadership who were bent upon to keep the Muslims of the Sub-continent under the shackles of slavery and force them to remain socially, politically and economically backward he added.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam faced numerous difficulties and went through severe trials but his visionary and dynamic leadership stood firm against all odds and finally succeeded in achieving the destination in shape of Pakistan.