UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-e-Azam Liberates The Muslims Of Sub-continent By Establishing Pakistan: Masood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:06 PM

Quaid-e-Azam liberates the Muslims of Sub-continent by establishing Pakistan: Masood Khan

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after hectic democratic and lawful struggle against the British empire and Hindu leadership of Indian National congress liberated the Muslims of Sub-continent by establishing a separate homeland

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after hectic democratic and lawful struggle against the British empire and Hindu leadership of Indian National congress liberated the Muslims of Sub-continent by establishing a separate homeland.

Quaid made the dream true envisage by the great philosopher and poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal who had given the concept of Pakistan when addressing at AIlabad in 1932.

The AJK President said in his message on the 144 birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah issued here.

Masood observed that it was the dynamic leadership and legacy of Quaid-e-Azam who was well aware of the political dodges of English Empire and the cunning Hindu Congress leadership who were bent upon to keep the Muslims of the Sub-continent under the shackles of slavery and force them to remain socially, politically and economically backward he added.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam faced numerous difficulties and went through severe trials but his visionary and dynamic leadership stood firm against all odds and finally succeeded in achieving the destination in shape of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Congress Muslim All

Recent Stories

China, Japan, South Korea Call for WTO Reform Afte ..

15 seconds ago

State Stakes in Russia's Gazprom, Rosneft Unlikely ..

17 seconds ago

Russian Prosecutors Refer 80 Criminal Cases Tied t ..

19 seconds ago

Sarraj-Turkey Deals Invalid Without Tobruk Parliam ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Expects Court's Decision on Ukraine's Bond ..

27 minutes ago

Leading Nissan Executive Quits After Just 1 Month ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.