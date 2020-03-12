Radio Pakistan lauded for effectively pleading case of Kashmir liberation on-air: Chief Secretary

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Thursday acknowledged the services of Radio Pakistan for effectively pleading the case of Kashmir liberation on-air and countering India's misleading propaganda

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Thursday acknowledged the services of Radio Pakistan for effectively pleading the case of Kashmir liberation on-air and countering India's misleading propaganda.

He expressed these views during his visit to Broadcasting House of Azad Kashmir Radio in the State's metropolis and High Power Transmission Center, it was officially said.

The chief secretary said Azad Kashmir Radio's role to supplement initiatives of the base camp, the government is need of the hour, an official statement issued to the media Thursday night said.

He said after 5th Augusts' Indian steps, foreign tv channels and social media were shutdown in the occupied valley which further necessitated the Radio Pakistan's role.

Mathar Niaz Rana said we need to present true picture of the situation in the occupied valley to the world.

He assured Radio Pakistan Muzaffarabad officials to address their problems relating to budget, transport and other requirements and take up the issues with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Earlier, Station Director Aftab Iqbal briefed the chief secretary about the transmission of FM-93 and said AM transmissions of 150KW were suspended after devastating earthquake 2005.

He informed that 100KW digital transmitter has been purchased and would be installed by the end of April this year as soon as construction work on new building completed.

Director General Press and Information Department Raja Azhar Iqbal was also present on the occasion.