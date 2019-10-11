Radio Pakistan Mithi takes out rally against Indian atrocities in IOK

To express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan Mithi, Friday, organized a rally and human chain

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan Mithi, Friday, organized a rally and human chain.

According to details, the rally was led by Station Director Mithi, Syed Akbar Ali Shah.

The participants were holding placards and banners with slogans like 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan', 'we stand besides Kashmiris', 'Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan'.The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities in the valley as well as revocation of the Kashmir's special status. They demanded international communities to take action against Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir that was sheer violence of Human rights.They vowed that they would raise voice against barbarism of Indian forces and to support Kashmiri people at every forum.