UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Pakistan Mithi Takes Out Rally Against Indian Atrocities In IOK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:13 PM

Radio Pakistan Mithi takes out rally against Indian atrocities in IOK

To express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan Mithi, Friday, organized a rally and human chain

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan Mithi, Friday, organized a rally and human chain.

According to details, the rally was led by Station Director Mithi, Syed Akbar Ali Shah.

The participants were holding placards and banners with slogans like 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan', 'we stand besides Kashmiris', 'Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan'.The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities in the valley as well as revocation of the Kashmir's special status. They demanded international communities to take action against Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir that was sheer violence of Human rights.They vowed that they would raise voice against barbarism of Indian forces and to support Kashmiri people at every forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan India

Recent Stories

Despite spending billion rupees marble city Rislap ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Kuhlo

3 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of count ..

3 minutes ago

Delegation visits Chief Minister office

3 minutes ago

EU Members Condemn Turkey's Offensive in Syria, to ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Army Clears 2 More Settlements in Northern ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.