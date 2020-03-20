UrduPoint.com
Radio Stations Of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad To Be Upgraded Soon: PBC Chief

Radio stations of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to be upgraded soon: PBC chief

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Friday called on Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan in AJK's metropolis and discussed the matters relates to the up-gradation of both stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Muzaffarabad and Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Friday called on Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan in AJK's metropolis and discussed the matters relates to the up-gradation of both stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

They also discussed the installation of digital transmitters, early completion of the construction of the buildings of Muzaffarabad and Mirpur stations, installation of modern radio equipments and broadcast of the quality programs.

It was decided in the meeting that both Azad Kashmir Radio Muzaffarabad and Mirpur would be up-graded through installation of digital AM transmitters to expand its outreach to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said that Radio was most effective mass medium of infotainment and AJK government acknowledges the services of Radio Pakistan and both stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in propagating the Kashmir liberation movement and countering India's misleading propaganda.

The Chief Secretary said Azad Kashmir Radio's role to supplement initiatives of the base camp government is need of the hour.

He said after 5th Augusts' Indian sinister steps, foreign tv channels and social media were shutdown in the Occupied Valley which further necessitated the Radio Pakistan's and Azad Kashmir Radio's role.

Director General Press and Information Department Raja Azhar Iqbal and Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio Muzaffarabad, Aftab Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

