Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international level was AJK government's top priority

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international level was AJK government's top priority.

The AJK Premier expressed these views while talking to media after visiting the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Wednesday.

He said that in collaboration with the APHC, coordinated efforts would be made to promote Kashmir cause at the global level.

Besides meeting, he said the foreign diplomats, special delegations would be dispatched abroad to sensitize the world about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Urging India to shun its policy of intransigence and obduracy, the PM said that Indian government must accept the ground reality and pave the way for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means.

He said that people of Kashmir would never give up their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, which had been guaranteed to them by the international community.

He said that 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' would be observed on February 5, in Pakistan and AJK with a renewed commitment to bring an end to India's illegal and forced occupation of Kashmir.

In reply to a question, the AJK PM said that success of the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian occupied Kashmir was that India has deployed 900,000 troops in a small area.

He said that Kashmiris had decided to accede to Pakistan on July 19, 1947.

Speaking on the occasion, the APHC convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar said that the Prime Minister's visit to Hurriyat Conference office was of great importance. Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to carry forward the mission of martyrs, he said that ongoing struggle continue at all fronts till the people of Kashmir achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

