Raising Kashmir Issue Top Priority Of AJK Govt: AJK PM
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international level was AJK government's top priority
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international level was AJK government's top priority.
The AJK Premier expressed these views while talking to media after visiting the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Wednesday.
He said that in collaboration with the APHC, coordinated efforts would be made to promote Kashmir cause at the global level.
Besides meeting, he said the foreign diplomats, special delegations would be dispatched abroad to sensitize the world about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute.
Urging India to shun its policy of intransigence and obduracy, the PM said that Indian government must accept the ground reality and pave the way for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means.
He said that people of Kashmir would never give up their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, which had been guaranteed to them by the international community.
He said that 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' would be observed on February 5, in Pakistan and AJK with a renewed commitment to bring an end to India's illegal and forced occupation of Kashmir.
In reply to a question, the AJK PM said that success of the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian occupied Kashmir was that India has deployed 900,000 troops in a small area.
He said that Kashmiris had decided to accede to Pakistan on July 19, 1947.
Speaking on the occasion, the APHC convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar said that the Prime Minister's visit to Hurriyat Conference office was of great importance. Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to carry forward the mission of martyrs, he said that ongoing struggle continue at all fronts till the people of Kashmir achieve their cherished goal of freedom.
APP/ahr/
Recent Stories
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'
More Stories From Kashmir
-
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest3 minutes ago
-
Grand Boat Rally on February 5 for Kashmir Solidarity Day with zest2 hours ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid1 day ago
-
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels5 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles demise of Pervaiz Shoukat and R ..5 days ago
-
AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah6 days ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq leaves for Makkah to perform Umrah6 days ago
-
Kashmiris' continuous struggle will not end till they get their desired outcome6 days ago
-
India's so-called democracy & secularism world's worst farce: AJK PM6 days ago
-
AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother7 days ago
-
AJK PM prioritizes constitutional supremacy and rule of law7 days ago
-
AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs8 days ago