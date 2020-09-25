Raja Farooq for overall socio-economic uplift of AJK people

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted that the government has devised a broad-based developmental policy for the overall socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted that the government has devised a broad-based developmental policy for the overall socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing a big public meeting at Kail late Thursday, he said billions of rupees funds have been earmarked for the development of Neelum Valley and mega developmental projects have been completed in the area by the present government.

He paid glowing tributes to the people of Neelum Valley for their unprecedented role in facing the Indian forces firing from across the line of control and remained committed despite severe weather conditions.

He said Indian government is living in the fool paradise that Kashmiri people will bow before the Indian forces' repressions but brave Kashmiri people have been and will continue their heroic struggle against the despotic Indian rules till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister made it clear that entire population of Azad Kashmir is standby with Pakistan Armed forces and ready to give a resolute response to the enemy in wake of any aggressions posed to our territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister on this occasion announced the up gradation of girl inter college into Degree college.