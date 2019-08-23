UrduPoint.com
Raja Farooq Haider Khan Urges Int'l Community To Save Kashmiris From Genocide

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday appealed the world community to immediately intervene and save people of Occupied Kashmir from genocide at the hands of Indian forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday appealed the world community to immediately intervene and save people of Occupied Kashmir from genocide at the hands of Indian forces.

During his meeting with the members of American Pakistan Public Affairs Committee, he said people of Kashmir had been facing the worst kind of difficulties since August 05, said a press release received here.

"Due to continued siege, curfew and restrictions, Kashmiris had no contact with rest of the world due to complete media and communication blackout," he said.

Raja Farooq pointed out the acute shortage of food and medicines in the occupied valley and warned that such deteriorating situation can leads towards biggest human tragedy.

"Eight million people had been stranded in their houses and deprived of all social, political and even religious freedoms through the use of brutal force from last 19 days," he informed.

He said that Indian BJP government was committing genocide of Kashmiris through a systematic plan. The unprovoked shelling at the civilian population is an Indian attempt to shift the focus of world from deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley.

Raja Farooq urged overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to continue to expose the ugly face of India through complete unity among them.

