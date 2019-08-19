Raja Farooq Haider Khan urges US to pressurize India for stopping state terrorism in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday urged the United States to take immediate notice of worst human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and pressurize India to stop its long reign of state terrorism there

He was addressing the Kashmir Conference organized by Friends of Kashmir at Texas in United States of America, a message received here from US said.

The AJK prime minister said the US, being an important country in the United Nations Security Council, must come forward and help Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination, besides ending human rights trampling in occupied Kashmir and to reverse change of disputed status of held valley.

Farooq Haider said Hitler had been reborn in Narendra Modi's shape and now innocent Kashmiris were the victims. "If Modi not stopped by the international community from carrying out Kashmiris genocide, Christians and Sikh community would be his next target," Haider warned.

Referring to the Line of Control situation, he said innocent children were being targeted through sniper guns by Indian forces.

The Indian Army was using banned cluster bombs on the civilian population and casualties were being reported every day.

Welcoming the debate on Kashmir at the UNSC, he said the Indian parliament's act of abrogation the special status of the disputed state was illegal and against the world body's resolutions. P-5 countries must take serious note of massive human rights violations by Indian military and paramilitary forces in the held valley, he stressed.

The AJK prime minister added that the occupied Kashmir was under strict curfew and even the media had been completely silenced with the closure of all communication systems like internet, phone services and transport. Schools, colleges, markets and offices had been closed for the last 15 days, depriving the people of their livelihood. "The situation could lead to great human tragedy if went noticed," he warned.

Farooq Haider said abolishment of the special status of the disputed territory was an attempt to change the demography of the Muslim populated state, which would never be succeeded.