Raja Farooq Urged Int'l Community To Take Immediate Notice Of Serious Situation In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Raja Farooq urged Int'l community to take immediate notice of serious situation in IoK

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday strongly condemned irresponsible behavior of India government in Kashmir territory, he urged Pakistan to approach the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as India changed the autonomous status of the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday strongly condemned irresponsible behavior of India government in Kashmir territory, he urged Pakistan to approach the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as India changed the autonomous status of the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

Talking to ptv news channel, he said India is violating the international laws by subjecting the Kashmiris to serious human rights violations.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of the serious situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, because the situation could spin out of control in Indian occupied Kashmir after this announcement.

Pakistan, he said, always stands for peace and resolving disputes through negotiations, but India would not have it that way.

He said that brutal use of power against innocent Kashmiris by India is condemnable.

"Kashmir could be resolved only according to UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiris," he added.

He urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate notice of this international threat to peace and security.

Raja Farooq said no human violation can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self determination.

