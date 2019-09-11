Raja Farooq warns of great human tragedy if curfew not lifted in IoJ&K

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday appealed to the international community including United Nations Security Council for early lifting of curfew and warned that otherwise great human tragedy will occur in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Addressing a press conference after chairing the special meeting of All Parties Conference (APC) of all political parties of Azad Jammu Kashmir, he said, "The meeting of political parties in the current situation is a welcome initiative. The current situation in the valley is worst and if the international community including UNSC did not play their due role for the lifting of curfew, there will be a great human tragedy in IoJ&K".

The PM said about 90,0000 people of valley had been facing shortage of food, medicine and other required items due to continuing curfew.

"I have immense pressure from the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir as they wanted to cross Line of Control (LoC) to help the people of IoJ&K who are facing worst human rights violations by the occupied forces," he added.

Farooq Haider said the occupying forces were also targeting innocent civilians at LoC and the Kashmiris on both sides of LoC were facing most horrible brutalities.

He said the international community had rejected the narrative of Indian government on Kashmir. He also appreciated the role of diaspora for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

The PM said Kashmir was the most discussed topic at international forums due to matchless sacrifices of Kashmir's sons, daughters, sisters and mothers. "We salute the sacrifices of Kashmir's sons, daughters, sisters and mothers of Kashmir," he added.

He said that people of Kashmir wanted to see resolution of Kashmir issue as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.