Raja Farooq, Zafar-ul-Haq Discuss Latest Situation In IOJK

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan called on opposition Leader in the Senate and Chairman PML-N Raja Zafar ul Haq here on Tuesday and discussed with him latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Both the leaders expressed strong reservations over the unending curfew, lockdown and human rights abuses in the Occupied Valley and appealed United Nations and other human rights bodies to take serious notice of the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Kashmir and influence India to lift curfew and guarantee fundamental human rights to the Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Zafar ul Haq said that 121 days long curfew, other strict restrictions and use of brute force by Indian forces are bravely faced by Kashmiris and they stood like an iron wall against Indian unilateral and illegal steps taken on August 5.

Raja Zafar ul Haq said that his party and Pakistani nation is fully backing the Kashmiris in their just right to self determination. They will not be let alone in this critical time.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked entire Pakistani nation for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris and raising forceful voice in favor of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that unity for solidarity with Kashmiris showed by Pakistani nation is unprecedented following 5th August steps which boosted the morale of struggling Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Modi's extremist ideology is a major threat for the region. He said Indian troop's have crossed all limits of barbarism in Occupied Kashmir. However, India badly failed to intimidate Kashmiris of their struggle for liberation.

