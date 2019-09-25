UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Farooq,Usman Buzdar Visit Quake-hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:39 PM

Raja Farooq,Usman Buzdar visit quake-hit areas

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Wednesday visited earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur and directed to further expedite the relief operation

MIRRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Wednesday visited earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur and directed to further expedite the relief operation.

The Prime Minister listened to problems of the quake-affected people and ordered for resolving these issues. He directed the AJK officials to provide tents to all affectees by tonight.

He said women and children should be provided relief on priority basis. The quake-hit people would be rehabilitated as soon as possible, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also visited Mangla Cantt. He was briefed about losses and damages of earthquake and relief operation in thses areas.

He directed the officials to assess the damages and report.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Communications, DG Rescue, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DeputyCommissioner Jhelum and officers of PDMA were also present.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Jhelum Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

OGDCL, PPL to spend Rs 1.384 bln on welfare projec ..

5 minutes ago

Burn Hall College girls achieves top positions in ..

5 minutes ago

Asia rising to become epicenter of economic activi ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs600, traded at Rs88,500 per tol ..

5 minutes ago

China expresses grief over loss of lives, injured ..

5 minutes ago

PM valiantly fighting Pakistan's case at UNGA side ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.