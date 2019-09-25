Raja Farooq,Usman Buzdar visit quake-hit areas

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Wednesday visited earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur and directed to further expedite the relief operation

MIRRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Wednesday visited earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur and directed to further expedite the relief operation.

The Prime Minister listened to problems of the quake-affected people and ordered for resolving these issues. He directed the AJK officials to provide tents to all affectees by tonight.

He said women and children should be provided relief on priority basis. The quake-hit people would be rehabilitated as soon as possible, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also visited Mangla Cantt. He was briefed about losses and damages of earthquake and relief operation in thses areas.

He directed the officials to assess the damages and report.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Communications, DG Rescue, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DeputyCommissioner Jhelum and officers of PDMA were also present.