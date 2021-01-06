UrduPoint.com
Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Asserts Of Ameliorating Life Style Of Common Man In AJK During His Rule

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday asserted that record developmental work had been completed by his government in Azad Jammu Kashmir to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday asserted that record developmental work had been completed by his government in Azad Jammu Kashmir to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

Addressing his party activists, he said the incumbent regime has completed mega developmental projects and opened a new era of progress and prosperity for the people of the state.

He urged the party workers to maintain complete unity in their ranks and files in order to move forward with collective wisdom to achieve the goal set by the party.

He said party mandate will be crowned to the candidates through consultations with the party workers for the next general elections in AJK scheduled for mid of this year.

He expressed the hope that people of Azad Jammu Kashmir will again elect the candidates of his ruling party in the coming AJK general elections in view of the performance and services rendered by the government for the socio economic wellbeing of the people of AJK, he added Haider said that his government hadcompleted projects from Taobut to Haveali and formulated policies to mitigate the suffering of the people.

Haider thanked his party leadership for raising voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the achievement of their right to self determination.

Meanwhile talking to a public Representative delegation from Rawalakot which called on him on Wednesday led by Haji Abdul Rasheed, the Prime Minister said government has fulfilled its commitments made during the election and has completed Tolipeer road from its own budget costing over 700 million rupees.

He asserted that during four year developmental funds were projected without any discrimination and projects were also completed in every constituency under community infrastructure program to extend basic facilities of life to the masses at their doorstep, he concluded.

